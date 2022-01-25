Around the Web Watch: School students drive ambulances as medical volunteers test positive for Covid-19 ‘Someone needs to step up and do it’, explained a student from Sackets Harbour, New York, USA. Scroll Staff 22 minutes ago In rural Sackets Harbor, N.Y., where COVID-19 affected the local volunteer ambulance service, local high school students took the required training and picked up the slack. https://t.co/XiDeLuW3DT pic.twitter.com/YM6RHxsRnS— CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) January 23, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. students Covid-19 ambulances