Around the Web Watch: Drones rehearse for the Beating Retreat ceremony of January 29 in New Delhi Drones will be on view at the ceremony for the first time. Scroll Staff An hour ago #WATCH | Delhi: Drones form the outline of the National War Memorial as they rehearse for the #BeatingRetreat ceremony.1000 Made in India drones rehearse for the ceremony to be held at the Vijay Chowk on January 29th. They would be performing at the event for the first time. pic.twitter.com/aKIIIo6HzI— ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Republic Day New Delhi