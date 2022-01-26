Around the Web Watch: From Ladakh to New Delhi, glimpses of India’s Republic Day celebrations The parade in New Delhi feature 21 tableaux, a 75-aircraft flypast by the Indian Air Force and cultural performances by over 480 dancers. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago आईटीबीपी के हिमवीरों का राष्ट्र को नमनHappy Republic Day from #Himveers of ITBPFrom #Ladakh#RepublicDay2022 #RepublicDay #गणतंत्रदिवस pic.twitter.com/bS1A8pnPlH— ITBP (@ITBP_official) January 26, 2022 #WATCH Indo-Tibetan Border Police 'Himveers' celebrate the 73rd Republic Day at 11,000 feet in minus 20 degrees Celsius at Auli in Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/1nhbrOWSp3— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022 Pawan Chakki formation symbolize the Govt, of India’s aim to achieve zero carbon emission by the year 2070. Pawan Chakki formation is led by CT Virendra Singh and Rakesh Kumar of @ITBP_official#ITBP-Himveers#RepublicDay#AzadiKaAmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/oZu2IfZYVn— DD News (@DDNewslive) January 26, 2022 Pyramid formation led by Usha Devi, Shruti Ayarolli, Mita Hansda, CM Pandeyi, Preeti Rani, KM Sheenu, Rekha Narvariya, Amanda Lakra & Jayanthi P with twenty six other rider#RepublicDay#AzadiKaAmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/58OTlsYIQ3— DD News (@DDNewslive) January 26, 2022 Camels of the BSF under the command of Deputy Commandant Manohar Singh Kheechee. These ‘Ships of the Desert’ are the only dependable companions of the border men in the Thar deserts of Rajasthan and inhospitable terrain of Rann of Kutch#RepublicDay#AzadiKaAmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/JiLk3hdSnl— DD News (@DDNewslive) January 26, 2022 Four Mi-17V5 helicopters of the 155 Helicopter Unit flying in a wineglass formation at #RepublicDay parade pic.twitter.com/Bjezj4k6Wf— DD News (@DDNewslive) January 26, 2022 #WATCH Amrit formation comprising 17 Jaguar aircraft make a figure of 75 on #RepublicDay(Source: Ministry of Defence) pic.twitter.com/caNQTnNHoK— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Republic Day India