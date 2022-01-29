Around the Web Watch: Teachers protest in costumes, play music and dance outside Ministry of Education in Paris Teachers are demanding pay raise and resignation of Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer, who enforced Covid protocols in schools while on a holiday in Ibiza Scroll Staff An hour ago Il est de retour ! Le sosie de Blanquer est à Paris pour la manif pour la hausse des #Salaires. pic.twitter.com/SeICFZ3eHs— Remy Buisine (@RemyBuisine) January 27, 2022 .@jmblanquer enchaîne les réunions, il ne s’arrête JAMAIS. #Greve27janvier #Salaires #Ibiza pic.twitter.com/DhkuKQrkL5— Elliot Lenoir (@Elliot_Lenoir) January 27, 2022 Outside the Ministry for Education last night. Against Blanquer, his parties & his luxury holidays. The French know just how to organise a protest. Solidarity comrades🍷pic.twitter.com/kNcWlIf7Nc— GhostofDurruti (@RobTheRich0001) January 20, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Paris Teachers Protests Covid 19 Schools