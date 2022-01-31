Viral Video Watch: Kindergarten students sing ‘Happy Birthday’ in sign language for deaf janitor The surprise was arranged by students of Hickerson Elementary School in Tullahoma, Tennessee in US. Scroll Staff An hour ago This kindergarten class wanted to do something special for their deaf janitor.So they surprised him by learning to sign Happy Birthday.Get out the tissues... pic.twitter.com/aURiCG9I5Y— Goodable (@Goodable) January 26, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. students disabilities