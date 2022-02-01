Around the Web Watch: Anganwadi workers protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, demand wage hike Workers have demanded an increase to Rs 25,000 a month for workers and Rs 20,000 for helpers from the current wages of Rs 9,678 and Rs 4,839, respectively. Scroll Staff 18 minutes ago Hundreds of anganwadi workers in Delhi have gone on an indefinite strike from today. Protesting near CM @ArvindKejriwal's residence, they claim they're yet to receive the honorarium increment announced in 2018. Meanwhile, they are loaded with additional duties. 📹Sarah Khan pic.twitter.com/wTp8P2sbzy— Gaon Connection English (@GaonConnectionE) January 31, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Protests