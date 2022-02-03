Play

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi ripped into the Narendra Modi government on Wednesday and its centralised administration in the debate over the motion of thanks to the President’s address in Parliament.

“There are two visions of this country, that it is a Union of States. Meaning it is a negotiation, a conversation,” Gandhi said. “It is a partnership. It is not a kingdom. Remember that.”

The speech received praise from commentators and analysts.

But also got attacked by the Bharatiya Janata Party and those on the right.