At least 24 people have died since the flooding began on Tuesday.

A #flood & a #landslide in #Ecuador, unfortunately, took the lives of at least 22 people. In the #LaGasca sector, authorities reported 75L of #rain per square meters, although #weatherforecast had predicted just 2L Videos: local #eyewitnesses#WeWant2Live #LastWarofHumanity pic.twitter.com/KJriBP3zIA— Global Crisis (@_GlobalCrisis_) February 1, 2022

#BREAKING: At least 11 dead and dozens missing after landslides hit #Quito, #Ecuador, according to local reports pic.twitter.com/DvgcrH2rQw— Leonardo Feldman (@LeoFeldmanNEWS) February 1, 2022

Ecuador: Death toll from landslide rises in Quito#Ecuador pic.twitter.com/JS8qUieJqt— Hashtag Elyoum (@Hashtagelyoum) February 1, 2022

Painful images yesterday in Quito Ecuador Flag of Ecuador heavy rains caused a reservoir to collapse causing a flood in the La Gasca sector. Unfortunately, 22 deaths and 47 injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/vQw9DCaSNa— worldnews24u (@worldnews24u) February 2, 2022

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT – Footage obtained by Reuters shows a man struggling to free himself from muddy waters rushing down a residential street after a landslide in Ecuador https://t.co/br5Geb7SYh pic.twitter.com/txGbLBAnzK— Reuters (@Reuters) February 2, 2022