Students break into tears as Karnataka college denies entry in hijabs two months before exams This is the second such incident in the state after students in Udupi were prevented from entering their college for the same reason on January 1. Scroll Staff An hour ago Deplorable scenes unfolding in Karnataka, another govt college not allowing Girls with #hijab to enter classrooms. The students are crying and requesting the principal not to ruin their future with just 2 months to go for exams. pic.twitter.com/sYJzTsLuuX— Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) February 3, 2022