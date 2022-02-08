Around the Web Watch: India’s first igloo cafe has come up in Kashmir’s Gulmarg. It’s called Snowglu The cafe can accommodate 40 people at a time. Scroll Staff An hour ago The "world's largest" igloo cafe has opened its doors for visitors at a ski resort in Gulmarg, India-administered KashmirWith a height of 11.4 metres and a diametre of 13.5 metres, the cafe is large enough to accommodate 40 guests at one time pic.twitter.com/fW7pIMMkTd— TRT World (@trtworld) February 7, 2022 The ski resort town of Gulmarg, India, claims to be home to the world’s largest igloo cafe ❄️ pic.twitter.com/mASmJTIEx7— South China Morning Post (@SCMPNews) February 7, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Kashmir Cafe Tourism