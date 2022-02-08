Around the Web Watch: The precise moment a bridge in Germany was demolished with explosives for reasons of safety 120 kg of explosives were required to bring down the 70-metre-high bridge. Scroll Staff 35 minutes ago A 485-metre-long and 70-metre-high old #Autobahn bridge was brought down near Wilnsdorf, in the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/5VasLjh1ja— NoComment (@nocomment) February 7, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Bridge Germany