Around the Web Watch: Students walk out of schools to protest against mask mandates in Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has declared rare public emergency in hopes of putting out protests. Scroll Staff 32 minutes ago Students in Steinbach, Manitoba, Canada stage a walk out during school to protest mandates and mask mandates. pic.twitter.com/7dHiytTP8a— Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) February 11, 2022 Students in Canada walk out in protest of masks. pic.twitter.com/5LMWnQ2kEz— Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) February 12, 2022 Stevenson High School students walk outCan we please get this going on in Canada? All of Canada@tdsb pic.twitter.com/YDXzfE0y00— Honked Off Spock 🕺 (@Prickleebeak) February 14, 2022