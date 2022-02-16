Around the Web Watch: Firefighters play their own version of curling with bucket and brooms at a firehouse Scenes from Bedford Fire Department in Texas, USA. Scroll Staff 29 minutes ago Who needs the Beijing Olympics when you have the Bedford Fire Department Olympics? A Shift Station 2 crew is definitely the front runner for the gold medal in the Fire Station Bay Curling event! pic.twitter.com/k6rmm2ExQ3— Bedford Fire Dept. (@BedfordTXFD) February 10, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Firefighters Texas