Around the Web Watch: Massive fire breaks out after petrol truck crashes into building in Long Island, New York The truck driver and three firefighters were grievously injured. Scroll Staff An hour ago Major fire on Long Island- Rockville Centre. A 12,000 gas tanker overturned into a building then burst into flames. Burning gasoline went into the sewer & is burning for blocks. PAPD is sending crash trucks from JFK. pic.twitter.com/z17PXFLuMt— NYCFireWire (@NYCFireWire) February 16, 2022 #Exclusive Video shows the moment a tanker truck carrying 9200 gallons of gasoline flipped over and exploded #nbc4ny pic.twitter.com/6T6YKkqmUr— Pei-Sze Cheng (@PeiSzeCheng4NY) February 16, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. New York fire