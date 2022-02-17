Around the Web Watch: Garland of alcohol tetrapacks placed around Mahatma Gandhi’s bust in Turkauliya, Bihar Turkauliya is in Champaran, where Gandhi began his civil disobedience movement against the British in 1917. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago चंपारण में फिर हुआ गांधी का अपमानतुरकौलिया में गांधी घाट पर लगाई गई महात्मा गांधी की प्रतिमा पर किसी ने शराब के रैपर से बनी माला पहना दी. गांधी घाट थाने से महज कुछ दूरी पर ही है. दो दिन पहले मोतिहारी के ही चरखा पार्क में गांधी की प्रतिमा क्षतिग्रस्त कर दीगई थी. pic.twitter.com/UQyvwXKbao— Utkarsh Singh (@UtkarshSingh_) February 16, 2022 Also watch:Mahatma Gandhi’s statue vandalised, thrown on the ground in Motihari, Bihar We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Mahatma Gandhi Bihar