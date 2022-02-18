Around the Web Watch: Water taxi service connecting Mumbai and Navi Mumbai begins operations The services hope to reduce the commute time between Mumbai and New Mumbai. Scroll Staff An hour ago #WATCH: #Watertaxi service begins today. Visuals from #GatewayOfIndia🎥 Salman Ansari ♦️This waterway will connect taxi service, with Nerul, Belapur, Elephanta Islands#Mumbai #NaviMumbai #Waterways #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/nykuobKydI— Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) February 17, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Mumbai transport