Around the Web Watch: Karnataka Congress MLAs camp in Assembly to protest against BJP MLA's saffron flag remark The Congress has demanded that KS Eshwarappa be dismissed for saying that the saffron flag will replace the tricolour as India's flag. Scroll Staff 20 minutes ago Visuals of #Karnataka @INCKarnataka MLAs and mlc's camping out inside assembly demanding resignation of BJP min eeshwarappa on his controversial statement of #saffronflag replacing #Tricolor in future.Congress is carrying out overnight protest in the assembly. pic.twitter.com/cenrUCz9VM— Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) February 17, 2022 #WATCH | Bengaluru: Congress MLAs protest overnight in Karnataka Assembly demanding State Minister KS Eshwarappa's resignation over his saffron flag remark(Video source: Congress) pic.twitter.com/tgA2wwTQuG— ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2022