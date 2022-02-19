Around the Web Watch: Planes sway wildly, struggle to land at Heathrow Airport as storm Eunice batters the UK More than 65 flights from Heathrow Airport have been cancelled due to storm Eunice. Scroll Staff An hour ago This footage of planes trying to land at Heathrow Airport, as high winds from Storm Eunice battered London, is better than any action movie. At one point Eunice’s winds were clocked at 122 mph, the highest on record in England. pic.twitter.com/3zEt8wAV2G— NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 19, 2022 Amazing - here’s my friend Captain Khalifa Al Thani landing his Boeing 777 🇶🇦✈️ in #StormEunice 💨 at a windy London Heathrow Airport today…a side-by-side video with BigJet TV’s 🚨 now famous commentary 😆👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/lVGJzsBo8m— Alex Macheras (@AlexInAir) February 18, 2022 86,000 people are currently watching a live stream of a guy shouting GO ON THEN at pilots trying to land planes at Heathrow in #StormEunice pic.twitter.com/Oxa80Vtgeo— Tom Hourigan (@TomHourigan) February 18, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. storm planes