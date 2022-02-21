Around the Web Watch: Air India flight makes tricky landing at Heathrow Airport during storm Eunice More than 400 flights across the UK were cancelled. Scroll Staff An hour ago Air India Flight lands safely in London in the middle of ongoing Storm Eunice . High praise for the skilled AI pilot. 😊🙏👍🥰 @airindiain pic.twitter.com/yyBgvky1Y6— Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) February 19, 2022 Also watch:Planes sway wildly, struggle to land at Heathrow Airport as storm Eunice batters the UK We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Air India storm