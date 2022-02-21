Viral Video Watch: The moment a helicopter crashed into the sea next to a crowded beach in Miami, US Two of the three passengers aboard the helicopter were injured. Scroll Staff 16 minutes ago This afternoon at 1:10 p.m., MBPD received a call of a helicopter crash in the ocean near 10 Street. Police and @MiamiBeachFire responded to the scene along with several partner agencies. Two occupants have been transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/heSIqnQtle— Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) February 19, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Miami US Crash