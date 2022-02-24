Around the Web Watch: First videos from Ukraine show explosions as Russia declares war, begins military operations Russian president Vladimir Putin has announced ‘special military operation’ in eastern Ukraine. Scroll Staff 2 minutes ago Live on @CNN air- Matthew Chance hears loud explosions in the Capital City of Kyiv. Unclear where they came from- but they happened just minutes after Putin effectively declared war on Ukraine. Moments later Chance put a flack jacket on live on the air. pic.twitter.com/EQgsKPzlJQ— Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) February 24, 2022 Explosions heard in the distance before sunrise in Kyiv, Ukraine. LATEST: https://t.co/Hq3CVT4l2t pic.twitter.com/87ZNAV2uf5— ABC News (@ABC) February 24, 2022 BREAKING: Explosions in Ukraine's city of Mariupol pic.twitter.com/57ZZVyx5w2— The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) February 24, 2022 .@MarthaRaddatz reporting from Ukraine shares a striking message she received from a Pentagon official several hours ago: “You are likely in the last few hours of peace on the European continent for a long time to come.” https://t.co/rOe0KWORAJ pic.twitter.com/gDBEjqGRg7— ABC News (@ABC) February 24, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Ukraine Russia war