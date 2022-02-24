Around the Web Watch: Homes, airport hit by airstrikes, missiles seen flying overhead, as Russia attacks Ukraine Reports of injuries and deaths are coming in. Scroll Staff An hour ago BREAKING: Apartment complex near Ukraine's Kharkiv hit by airstrike, causing an unknown number of casualties - reporter pic.twitter.com/PdQxuprwWv— BNO News (@BNONews) February 24, 2022 WATCH: Missile hits airport in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine pic.twitter.com/EnskxXhpnq— BNO News (@BNONews) February 24, 2022 The aerodrome in Kharkiv Ukraine says was hit by a Russian missile after Putin announced the special military operation in Ukraine pic.twitter.com/ZDX5P9g3Yu— Alec Luhn (@ASLuhn) February 24, 2022 WATCH: Missile flies overhead while reporter records video in Kramatorsk, Ukraine pic.twitter.com/YT56jaYdwb— BNO News (@BNONews) February 24, 2022 Explosions rang out before dawn Thursday in Ukraine's capital Kyiv and several cities near the frontline and along the country's coast. Here’s what we know so far about Russia's military operation in Ukraine: https://t.co/v51i1yvOPI pic.twitter.com/wRnSg7EHyM— TIME (@TIME) February 24, 2022 These are some of the first images of Russian troops entering Ukraine, verified by The New York Times. Footage captured by security cameras at a border crossing on Thursday morning shows Russian military vehicles entering from Crimea. https://t.co/iAaop3QWru pic.twitter.com/U9gt81z6GR— The New York Times (@nytimes) February 24, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Ukraine Russia war