Watch: Thousands join anti-war protests across Russia after Ukraine invasion The police have made more than 1,500 arrests across 53 cities as they cracked down on the protestors. Scroll Staff An hour ago This is Moscow, #Russia. People went out to the streets protesting against the war and Russian invasion in #Ukraine. According to human rights defenders, more than 150 people have been detained so far for protests in Russia. Their number will most certainly grow pic.twitter.com/ZcdY3vLtws— Hanna Liubakova (@HannaLiubakova) February 24, 2022 The main street in St Petersburg, Russia tonight.The crowd is chanting "No to War!" "Shame!" & "Ukraine is not our enemy!" #янемолчуFrom @Lemmiwinks_III: pic.twitter.com/B6DjimkM4Y— Nick Knudsen (@NickKnudsenUS) February 24, 2022 Mass protests are erupting in several Russian cities tonight against the invasion of Ukraine. The Russia - Ukraine geopolitical situation is complex and multi-layered, but as always, the losers of war will be the people - in terms of lives and freedoms.pic.twitter.com/skMKLDoA1k— James Melville (@JamesMelville) February 24, 2022 BREAKING VIDEO: Hundreds of Russian demonstrators continue to flood downtown Moscow to protest the war against Ukraine. #WWIII pic.twitter.com/VIVTocOxfq— ANONCAT REPORTS 🐈⬛🏴 (@anoncatnews) February 24, 2022 ❗️St. #Petersburg now pic.twitter.com/ppYjyPWVhe— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 24, 2022