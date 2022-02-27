Around the Web Watch: Journalist records extent of damage caused to Ukrainian homes by Russian airstrikes Journalist Terrell Jermaine Starr recorded the visuals in Kyiv, Ukraine. Scroll Staff An hour ago Live on the scene from Southeast Kyiv. This residential building suffered massive damage. Trying to gather facts on what happened. This is 15 minutes from where I live. pic.twitter.com/VzIkxXy0SX— Terrell Jermaine Starr (@terrelljstarr) February 25, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Ukraine Russia war