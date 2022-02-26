Around the Web Watch: That moment a Russian missile struck a civilian residence Ukrainian capital Kyiv Many civilians are leaving their homes across Ukraine and seeking shelter wherever possible. Scroll Staff 12 minutes ago 🚨🇺🇦🇷🇺 Another video of a Russian missile hitting a peaceful Kyiv home. #Ucrania #Kyiv #Putin #Russia #Rusia #Ukraine #BREAKING #ULTIMAHORA pic.twitter.com/M95mmUWQXU— Larc News (@larcplaylive) February 26, 2022 Kyiv's mayor says an apartment building was hit by a missile moments ago. Images show a massive gash in the side of a high-rise, and I've pinned this down near the north side of Zhuliany airport.Coordinates: 50.42258396736762, 30.465203302626204 pic.twitter.com/Ts4KJOr3xf— Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) February 26, 2022 Ukraine’s Armed Forces have shared footage of the deliberate shelling by Russian forces of homes in the village of Shchastia, in free Ukraine.#RussianWarCrimes pic.twitter.com/2vPjQBeZiD— ArianaGic/АріянаҐіць (@GicAriana) February 22, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Russia Ukraine war