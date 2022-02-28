"Modi ji aap kaha the, ek mahine se aap UP election me busy the. Aaj yaha pe koi US citizen toh nahi fasa hai, Biden ko kaise pata chala aur aapko kaise nahi pata chala, hum lagataar aapko mail kar rahe hain" Student in Ukraine. #UkraineRussiaWar #RussiaUkraine pic.twitter.com/ilXbAu6xov — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) February 27, 2022

Speaking to a reporter of AajTak, an Indian stranded on the Ukrainian border complained that help had not been forthcoming. She said the Indians had been asked to move to the border, but there were only two people there to help thousands. Nor was the Indian embassy responding.

Directing her complaint to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian said [US President] Joe Biden knew beforehand, and no US citizens were stranded in Ukraine. Then why, she asked, could India have not done the same? “Why are we stranded?” she said. “Where were you, Modi-ji? Busy with UP elections, perhaps.”