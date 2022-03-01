Around the Web ‘Mama, I am afraid’: Ukraine’s UN rep reads out dead Russian soldier’s last text messages to mother ‘Please visualise the magnitude of the tragedy’, said Sergiy Kyslytsya at UN General Assembly. Scroll Staff 31 minutes ago Ukraine's Ambassador to the UN read out text messages between a Russian soldier and his mother moments before he was killed. He read them in Russian."Mama, I'm in Ukraine. There is a real war raging here. I'm afraid. We are bombing all of the cities...even targeting civilians." pic.twitter.com/mLmLVLpjCO— Vera Bergengruen (@VeraMBergen) February 28, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Ukraine Russia