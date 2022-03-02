Around the Web ‘You are afraid. NATO is afraid. WW3 has already started’: Ukrainian journalist confronts UK PM The Ukrainian journalist also reminded UK PM Boris Johnson that Britain guarantees Ukraine’s security under the Budapest Memorandum of 1994. Scroll Staff 33 minutes ago Ukrainian journalist doesn't hold back when confronting Boris Johnson."Ukrainian women & children are in deep fear because of bombs & missiles coming from the sky.. Ukrainian people are desperately asking for the West to protect our Skys.. we are asking for a no-fly zone.." pic.twitter.com/RZsNT46XAe— Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) March 1, 2022 'You’re coming to Poland, you're not coming to Kyiv... because you're afraid'A Ukrainian reporter breaks down as she begs @BorisJohnson for a no-fly-zone over Ukraine - the PM rejects her plea as it would see the UK 'shooting down Russian planes' https://t.co/qsADEeLz3g pic.twitter.com/yAWP5Ip69T— ITV News Politics (@ITVNewsPolitics) March 1, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Ukraine Russia NATO Boris Johnson