Viral Video Watch: Pianist travels from Germany to greet Ukrainian refugees with music at Polish border David Martello brought his piano all the way from Germany to the Ukraine-Poland border. Scroll Staff An hour ago Ukrainians arriving at the Polish border were entertained by 'Piano Man' Davide Martello, who traveled from Germany with his instrument on wheels to bring some musical joy to the refugees pic.twitter.com/czqJbkNbSt— Reuters (@Reuters) March 4, 2022