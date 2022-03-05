Around the Web ‘This is what they call not bombing residential buildings?’: Russians attack Chernihiv, Ukraine As smoke from the attack clears, people could be seen running in the street. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Video verified by The New York Times shows the bombardment of Chernihiv, Ukraine, on Thursday. As smoke cleared from the attack — which hit near apartments, pharmacies and a hospital — people are seen running in the street.https://t.co/J1MhFcNCnm pic.twitter.com/S2l2MBkxaF— The New York Times (@nytimes) March 3, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. ukraine russia war