Around the Web Watch: Entire staff of Russian news channel resigns and leaves on-air in protest against war The staff of TV Rain news channel declared 'No to War' in their final telecast. Scroll Staff 40 minutes ago Meanwhile TVRain, the last independent media outlet operating in Russia, has shut down — here's the last few minutes of its broadcast, poorly Google Translated. It then cut to Swan Lake, which has particular relevance: https://t.co/XXtUHroZkt pic.twitter.com/Iq7HSal7FW— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 3, 2022 TV Rain goes out with a bang, broadcasting the Swan Lake performance that aired on Soviet TVs in 1991 during the attempted coup against Gorbachev. At a time when many wonder if those around Putin could stop this war in Ukraine and Russia's plunge into isolation. https://t.co/ADFGVwxy8o— Andrew Roth (@Andrew__Roth) March 3, 2022