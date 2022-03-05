Viral Video From the archives: When Shane Warne stepped in to tame an unruly crowd at MCG, Australia The crowd was throwing rubbish and booing at the English team during a match in 1999. Shane Warne asked the crowd to calm down and the game was resumed. Scroll Staff An hour ago A man of the people, Shane Warne calmed a hostile MCG crowd in this ODI against England in 1999. pic.twitter.com/Jm0TywyWTC— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 4, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Shane Warne Australia cricket