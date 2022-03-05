Around the Web Watch: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gets loud cheers during speech to anti-war protestors Cities across Europe are protesting against Russian invasion of Ukraine. Scroll Staff An hour ago This was the rapturous reception President Zelenskyy received when he appeared via a televised address to people gathered in Prague on Friday pic.twitter.com/uH628SV2lj— NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 5, 2022 President Zelenskyy addresses anti-war protests around the world:"Vilnius, Frankfurt, Tbilisi, Bratislava, Prague, Lyon, Paris — all of you today are Ukrainians, and thank you for this." pic.twitter.com/7I2VSBCeaR— The Recount (@therecount) March 4, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Volodymyr Zelenskyy Prague Ukraine