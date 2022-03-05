Around the Web Watch: Engine and two compartments catch fire, people push train to save the rest of it from burning The incident took place at Daurala, Uttar Pradesh. Scroll Staff 33 minutes ago #WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Fire broke out in engine & two compartments of a Saharanpur-Delhi train, at Daurala railway station near Meerut.Passengers push the train in a bid to separate the rest of the compartments from the engine and two compartments on which the fire broke out. pic.twitter.com/Vp2sCcLFsd— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 5, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Train Railways Uttar Pradesh