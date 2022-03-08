Around the Web Watch: Moscow police check phone messages of pedestrians amidst anti-war protests A journalist on the scene reported that people who refused were detained by the police. Scroll Staff An hour ago Police officers in Moscow today are stopping people, demanding to see their phones, READING THEIR MESSAGES, and refusing to release them if they refuse. This from Kommersant journalist Ana Vasilyeva. https://t.co/E8oBw3XPz1 pic.twitter.com/rxk7AmdzOp— Kevin Rothrock (@KevinRothrock) March 6, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Russia protests