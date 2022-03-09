Around the Web Watch: Stranded Indian students finally begin to be evacuated from Sumy, Ukraine The Indian government has claimed that there are no Indian students remaining in Sumy. Scroll Staff 12 minutes ago Indian Students from Sumy, Ukraine on the way back. pic.twitter.com/03JM3TBwU9— Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) March 8, 2022 Indian students leaving Sumy, Ukraine. Visuals from earlier today. Convoys of buses. pic.twitter.com/jKesxIMHyT— Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) March 8, 2022 More visuals of evacuation of Indian students from Sumy, Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/dlTPhl29LB— Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) March 8, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Ukraine Russia evacuation students