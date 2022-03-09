Viral Video Watch: Two Frenchmen scale the tallest building in Paris in Ukrainian colours with no equipment The two urban climbers also hung the Ukrainian flag from the side of the 210-meter tall Montparnasse Tower before scaling it. Scroll Staff 31 minutes ago ▶️ Two young French urban climbers scale the tallest building in Paris with no ropes or specialist equipment in an act of solidarity with Ukraine and the courage of its people in the face of the Russian invasion. https://t.co/cEv8Ye585k pic.twitter.com/e0LcZrTnao— The Voice of America (@VOANews) March 8, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. paris ukraine