Watch: Russian air strike hits maternity and children's hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said women and children were trapped under the wreckage.

Scroll Staff
35 minutes ago

Mariupol. Direct strike of Russian troops at the maternity hospital. People, children are under the wreckage. Atrocity! How much longer will the world be an accomplice ignoring terror? Close the sky right now! Stop the killings! You have power but you seem to be losing humanity. pic.twitter.com/FoaNdbKH5k— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 9, 2022

Please RT🚨WARNING DISTRESSING CONTENT🚨The immediate aftermath of the Children's hospital in #Mariupol bombing. #UkraineWar pic.twitter.com/pySrMS4qgj— MI6 ROGUE 🇺🇦 (@mi6rogue) March 9, 2022

Video of a huge crater after the bombing in Mariupol. On a walkie-talkie the person asks: Repeat where we have to take out the wounded children from a maternity hospital?#ProtectUASky pic.twitter.com/EhTThIlqKU— Oleksandra Matviichuk (@avalaina) March 9, 2022

Ukraine war hospital