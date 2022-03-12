Around the Web Watch: How a convoy of Russian armoured tanks was ambushed by Ukrainian forces near Kyiv The attack was captured by a drone camera near the outskirts of Brovary, a suburb of Kyiv. Scroll Staff 23 minutes ago Very poor tactics displayed by this Russian armored force so close to Kyiv. They're well within range of Ukrainian artillery in Kyiv, they're on an obvious avenue of approach, and they still decided to bunch up like this, leaving them more vulnerable to indirect fire. pic.twitter.com/3ShhyF5OsE— Rob Lee (@RALee85) March 10, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Russia Ukraine