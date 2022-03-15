Around the Web ‘If we can talk about Ukrainians, we can talk about Palestinians’: Ali Farag, world no 1 in squash ‘Palestinians have been going through oppression for the past 74 years,’ said the Egyptian. Scroll Staff 33 minutes ago “We’ve never been allowed to speak about politics in sports, but all of a sudden now it’s allowed. So if we can talk about the Ukrainians, we can talk about the Palestinians” World Squash Champion Ali Farag pic.twitter.com/xJAiKRSfzZ— TRT World (@trtworld) March 13, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. ukraine palestine sports