Around the Web Planet in crisis: Scenes from climate disasters caused by global warming in the year gone by From recent flooding in Australia to Hurricane Ida in the USA, a data visualisation by NASA illustrates that rising temperatures is our biggest problem yet. Scroll Staff 36 minutes ago The clever people at @NASA have created this deceptively simple yet highly effective data visualisation showing monthly global temperatures between 1880-2021. Watch until the end... Learn more here - https://t.co/yvLKEgcIZ7#ClimateEmergency #ClimateCrisis #climate pic.twitter.com/zkMrVgT9fq— Dr Kirstin Ferguson (@kirstinferguson) March 13, 2022 This data visualisation by NASA shows the rise in global temperatures from 1880 to 2021. These flood monitoring cameras demonstrate the extent of the rainfall and just how quickly waters rose, causing major damage during the recent #seqfloods 😮 pic.twitter.com/56CnQfuHp0— Queensland Reconstruction Authority (@QReconstruction) March 8, 2022 Timelapse video of the flooding in rural localities of Queensland, Australia in February, 2022. This is a drone video of #Ahrweiler in Rhineland Palatinate showing the brutal force of the devastating floods that are ravaging parts of 🇩🇪🇧🇪🇳🇱and 🇱🇺.In these difficult hours our hearts go out to all the people who lost their loved ones and homes. pic.twitter.com/yPx67bqrwi— Sebastian Fischer (@SFischer_EU) July 16, 2021 Drone footage of flooded roads in the Ahrweiler district of Germany in July, 2021. At least 12 are dead and subway passengers in #China's central Henan province were trapped in trains flooded with water Tuesday after heavy rain caused rivers to burst their banks.#HeavyRains #Flood pic.twitter.com/QedQH1TxU7— Arvind Chauhan अरविंद चौहान (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) July 21, 2021 Subway is flooded with rainwater in China's Zhengzhou city, July 2021. Such major damage across Grand Isle, Louisiana after Hurricane Ida (Category 4) made landfall last Sunday...🌀 Permission: Fly Louisiana at Aviation Academy of Louisiana#HurricaneIda #Ida #IdaHurricane #Gulf #Louisiana #LAwx @WeatherBug pic.twitter.com/Ln8bkrVOrd— Live Storm Chasers (@LiveStormChaser) September 6, 2021 Aerial footage of damage caused by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana, USA in September, 2021. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. global warming climate