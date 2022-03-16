This data visualisation by NASA shows the rise in global temperatures from 1880 to 2021.
Timelapse video of the flooding in rural localities of Queensland, Australia in February, 2022.
Drone footage of flooded roads in the Ahrweiler district of Germany in July, 2021.
Subway is flooded with rainwater in China's Zhengzhou city, July 2021.
Aerial footage of damage caused by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana, USA in September, 2021.