Around the Web

'Been treated unequally': Petitioners Almas and Aliya Assadi on court order upholding hijab ban

'We had faith and belief in our judiciary system but we did not get justice.'

Scroll Staff

17 minutes ago

I felt so disheartened after I heard #HijabVerdict, felt as if my dignity, my identity was being snatched. I had least expected judiciary to mock. I'm really at loss of words right now. But one thing I know is I'll continue to fight for my Hijab, inspite of all hurdles to come. pic.twitter.com/FdwEFVfzZ5— Almas (@Ah_Almas12) March 15, 2022

I had so much trust in judicial system. But today's #HijabVerdict was injustice done to us. I wouldn't be here struggling, fighting for my rights and risking my education if Hijab wasn't ERP of Islam. My fight for Hijab won't stop here. Will continue till I get back my rights. pic.twitter.com/1TnR0FwUZI— Aliya Assadi🌿 (@Aliyassadi) March 15, 2022

Karnataka hijab