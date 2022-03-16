Around the Web ‘Think where you want to stand in history books’: White House on reports of India buying Russian oil ‘Support for Russian leadership is support for an invasion that is having a devastating impact,’ said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. Scroll Staff An hour ago #WATCH | Think where you want to stand when history books are written in this moment in time. Support for Russian leadership is support for invasion having devastating impact: WH Press Secy on report about possibility that India could take up Russian offer of discounted crude oil pic.twitter.com/KgutHoUlVM— ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. India USA Russia oil