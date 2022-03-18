Around the Web Watch: Lajjo the buffalo asks for a different future for Lajjo the girl in this public service ad Voiced by actor Ila Arun. Scroll Staff 33 minutes ago Nanhi Kali's latest ad, made by Ogilvy, has a terrific creative device! The ad is being narrated by a buffalo! (in Ila Arun's voice. Ila is Ogilvy's Piyush Pandey's sister, in case you weren't aware). But the reason why they chose such a creative device is amply made clear as pic.twitter.com/CzQ8LnN1IP— Karthik 🇮🇳 (@beastoftraal) March 17, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. advertisement education girls