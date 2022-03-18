Around the Web ‘Religiophobia not Islamophobia’: India opposes ‘International Day to Combat Islamophobia’ at the UN ‘We are concerned about elevating the phobia against one religion to the level of an international day, to the exclusion of all the others.’ Scroll Staff 28 minutes ago Yesterday, UN General Assembly adopted a resolution to declare March 15 as International Day to Combat Islamophobia. India opposed the resolution! pic.twitter.com/DkDL3FYuR8— Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) March 16, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. India UN