Viral Video Watch: Cat buried under rubble rescued by staff members of state emergency service of Ukraine

The cat is now being taken care of by a woman.

Scroll Staff
34 minutes ago

We are Ukrainians. And we are humans! Russians are killing us, our children, our parents. And we rescue even cats from the rubble. God, save Ukraine!Video: State Emergency Service of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/GAGa2FMPFj— Повернись живим (@BackAndAlive) March 17, 2022