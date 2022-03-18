Around the Web Watch: Scenes of Holi celebrations in Pakistan, from Balochistan to Lahore Revellers celebrated the festival with traditional music, dance, and colours. Scroll Staff An hour ago The beauty of two cultures coming together. This is how we celebrate #Holi in Balochistan, with Balochi dance "Dochapi". The song in the background says "I am a rebel, I am the Baloch Freedom fighter"Happy Holi to all my Hindu brother & sister's 🙏. pic.twitter.com/XO6TdSTgSa— Fazila Baloch🌺☀️ (@IFazilaBaloch) March 17, 2022 #Holi Greetings to all my #Hindu friends who are celebrating this festival of colours. May this joyous occasion bring you peace & happiness!#Watch The colourful faces and celebrations of Holi in Umerkot #Pakistan 🇵🇰#HoliFestival #Holi2022 pic.twitter.com/AjGdrxPRP9— Ghulam Abbas Shah (@ghulamabbasshah) March 17, 2022 #Holi celebration at Governor's House #Lahore organized by Bargad Foundation Samaj Sewa and Ministry for Human rights Minorities Affairs Government of Punjab. #Pakistan #HoliFestival #Holi2022 pic.twitter.com/QIr5jeTeXT— Ghulam Abbas Shah (@ghulamabbasshah) March 18, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Holi Pakistan