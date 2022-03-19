Around the Web Watch: More than a hundred strollers displayed in Lviv, Ukraine in honour of children killed in war The installation is a part of ‘Price of War’ campaign organised by Ukrainian authorities and activists. Scroll Staff An hour ago UKRAINE: 109 strollers are placed in central Lviv, Ukraine, to memorialize the number of children killed by Russian attacks. https://t.co/VOQEixCoZe pic.twitter.com/Hal9UK0zsV— Forbes (@Forbes) March 18, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. children Ukraine Russia war