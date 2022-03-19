Around the Web Watch: Tibetan leader Dalai Lama makes his first public appearance since the start of Covid-19 Dalai Lama greeted and addressed his followers on Friday in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. Scroll Staff An hour ago #WATCH | Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama made his first public appearance after over 2 years since the pandemic, as he greeted followers in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh (18.03) pic.twitter.com/dp0wEIYGHW— ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2022 His Holiness the Great 14th @DalaiLama of #Tibet says he is #strong and #healthy before he begins his teaching on Jataka Tales on the 15th day of Tibetan Losar as per Tibetan Lunar Calendar on 18 March 2022. pic.twitter.com/qhDt28CHzz— Tibet.net (@NetTibet) March 18, 2022 ང་སྐུ་འབུམ་ནས་ཡོང་བའི་བླ་མ་འདིར་བདེ་ཐང་ངང་བསྡད་ཡོདH.H Dalai Lama confers first teaching in person After 2 Years Covid lockdown, he was scheduled to go to Delhi for a regular medical checkup but he did not go because "he is in good health and can even play boxing with the doctor" pic.twitter.com/HwU8jFeShJ— LhubooM (@lhuboom) March 18, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Dalai Lama Tibet Himachal Pradesh