Around the Web Watch: Bihar police station set on fire after SP claims man in custody died from honeybee stings Three policemen died in the incident that took place in Bettiah, Bihar on Saturday. Scroll Staff 24 minutes ago #Bihar: SI killed, 3 policemen injured after angry mob sets ablaze police station over custodial death in #Bettiah pic.twitter.com/SXetyxMMMM— Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) March 19, 2022 बिहार: पश्चिम चंपारण के बेतिया में पुलिस हिरासत में एक व्यक्ति की मौत के बाद गुस्साए लोगों ने पुलिस चौकी में आग लगा दी, जिसके बाद पुलिस को चौकी छोड़कर भागना पड़ा।#Bihar #Police #Bettiah #Paperwala pic.twitter.com/ByvbM0j9WA— Paperwala (@ThePaperwaala) March 19, 2022 #BreakingAngry mob sets a police station on fire fire , after a person in custody died.#bihar #news #updates #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/8iZkSDaxvp— Thelegal_news (@ThelegalN) March 21, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Bihar Police Fire